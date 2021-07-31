W.When Tanika Gray Valbrun began receiving treatment for uterine fibroids – benign tumors that grow in and out of the uterus – she had to convince her doctors that she was in pain. “They give you the chart,” she says, adding that patients use it to number their pain. She says her doctors told her that if her pain was really 10, she would lie on the floor in a fetal position or not walk. “When a patient comes in and says: [their pain] is a 10, it’s a 10, “says Gray Valburn.” And we have to treat it as such. “

The hardships Gray Valburn faced during her fibroid care trip led her to believe she was not alone. She was right – most people with a uterus, around 70 percent, will get fibroids before they turn 50. And if you’re black, that number goes up to 80 percent. Of people with fibroids, only slightly less than half develop symptoms, which can include heavy and persistent bleeding, increased pelvic pain and pressure, and an enlarged uterus.

To help others in similar situations, Gray Valbrun founded the White Dress Project, a uterine fibroid advocacy organization that promotes awareness and funding for fibroid research. “We’re an organization that is really committed to encouraging women to share their individual stories,” says Gray Valbrun. “For so long we’ve been taught that to be stylish, sophisticated, or to maintain your credibility, we don’t talk about issues below the belt. But really, we are doing ourselves a disservice if we don’t talk about what’s happening to our reproductive health. “Sharing what you’re going through, says Gray Valburn, enables a better understanding of loved ones, employers, and doctors. But that doesn’t mean that it’s always easy to stand up for yourself.

“For a person in need of reproductive health care, it can be very difficult to find a clinical situation in which they are comfortable to fully discuss their experience,” said Christin Drake, MD, psychiatrist and clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine. “There are multiple causes for this, including stigma related to sexual health, negative attitudes towards reproductive needs, and shame people may feel about their bodies.”

Still, providers have to carry most of the weight when treating patients. “It is our responsibility as doctors to provide excellent care to all patients, and it shouldn’t be our patients’ responsibility to get that out of us,” says Dr. Drake, adding that patients just need to do their best to report their symptoms and concerns. “Our job is to share what we think is going on medically and offer a plan to help.” Even if you face ups and downs along the way, you still have some strength to steer your fibroid care in the right direction.

Practicing self-advocacy is difficult – but necessary

“When you’re in pain, it’s hard to stand up for yourself, too,” says Gray Valburn, but preparation can make it a little easier. When you have symptoms, she says it is helpful to keep a journal of them “so that no one can deny that if you’ve been writing in your journal for five days in a row …” when you bring it to your appointment. She also suggests bringing a loved one who can stand up for you. “I always try to bring my husband with me when I can because he’s a lawyer, so it’s always helpful to be able to throw that card on the table,” she says. While not everyone has the privilege of being married to a lawyer, anyone who can vouch for your experience and stand up for you is helpful. It’s useful to have a buddy who can take notes, remember things you might be missing, or say, ‘She canceled my dinner plans for five days in a row because she was talking about this pain Has.'”

If your concerns are mitigated or ignored, Erica Marsh, MD, a gynecologist, reproductive endocrinologist, and infertility specialist, says to bring your concerns to your doctor. “The first thing I would recommend is to have a face-to-face conversation with your provider, which is difficult due to the dynamics of power and the dynamics of expertise,” says Dr. Marsh. Tell your doctor, “I am really worried. It sounds like I have a tumor in my uterus and I need to understand more. Can you help me? Do you think I will see another specialist for this concern.” got to? “

If you are having these face-to-face conversations and still feel that you are not being taken seriously, then it may be time for a second opinion. “There is nothing more important in the patient-doctor relationship than trust,” says Dr. Marsh. “You have to trust that your doctor is looking after you, that he is doing your best and that he will not do any harm.”

Gray Valbrun says seeing yourself as the CEO of your body and your doctors as your personal board of directors is also important. “Like any other body, you can be fired. I can get a second opinion from someone else. I can add people to my medical team,” says Gray Valbrun.

Standing up for yourself can happen on multiple fronts, and legislation is another place where you can use your voice. Gray Valbrun recommends reaching out to your member of Congress and encouraging them to join Bill HR2007, the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2021, which directs the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to do the research to and take other measures to treat uterine fibroids. With a guideline for funding myoma research, Dr. Marsh, we’ll get closer to understanding how fibroids develop, how to prevent them, and more innovative treatments.

“As common as these tumors are, it’s incredible how little we know about them,” says Dr. Marsh. “We learn more about their pathophysiology every day, that is, at the cellular and molecular level, how they develop and why they grow. But many questions still remain unanswered.”

Above all, remember that you do not have to carry this burden alone. “I often see people trying to solve medical problems privately,” says Dr. Drake. “Of course the details of our health are private, but it can be immensely helpful to broadly share with loved ones that you have a health challenge.”

And when you have people in your life to whom you trust the details, be as open as you want. “Not just ‘Hey, I can’t go to the party tonight’ or ‘I don’t want to go to brunch because I’m not okay,'” says Gray Valbrun, “but someone you can talk to me and say: “I’m bleeding on my 18th day. I feel tired. I feel like I don’t want to speak to anyone. I feel like I’m the only one going through this.” “When you share your experience, the people who take care of you can provide the support you need. Nobody can help if they don’t know what is going on.” In the end, we suffer in silence, “says Gray Valburn. and that can affect our relationships and emotional wellbeing.

Although comprehensive treatment for fibroids can be overwhelmingly stressful, says Dr. Marsh that you should continue to work for the medical and emotional support you deserve. “You are important and you are worth it. And your health is worth it,” says Dr. Marsh. “It is important that you feel safe and comfortable that you are getting the care you need.”

