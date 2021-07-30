Welcome to the Well + Good SHOP. Our editors use their years of expertise to choose products (from skin care to self care and beyond) that you bet you will love. Even better? Articles marked with the Well + Good SHOP logo – like this one – can be placed in the shopping cart without having to leave Well + Good. Have fun shopping! Discover the SHOP

Summer is great for many things, like going to the beach, eating outside, and wearing sundresses. What is it Not so great for? Our hair.

As the hot summer months roll by, scorching temperatures and humid weather can devastate our hair. In some regions of the United States, heat brings moisture with it, which inevitably leads to puckering. Often times, trying to stay cool means spending more time in the pool, where harsh chemicals and strong chlorine can make our strands dry and brittle. Sweat, excessive heat, forgetting to apply SPF to our scalp – all of these add up and our hair health suffers.

However! there is a solution waiting for you at your local Sephora salon (or more conveniently a few clicks away on this page): Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector ($ 28).

When summer makes your hair look (and feel) dull, Olaplex’s best-selling treatment can bring it back to life. Tangled lumps, chlorine-induced breaks, and general dryness are no match for this powerful home treatment, strong enough to revive even the most exhausted of manes.

Olaplex No. 3 hair improver

Olaplex was revolutionary when it first launched in 2014 and became known for its proprietary bond healing technology. Now, his line of hair products is a necessity for revitalizing damaged hair in and out of the salon. Carlie Kazimir, esthetician and manager of the Marlboro, New Jersey beauty store, SalonCentric, says hundreds of professional hairdressers come to their business every month looking for Olaplex – most of them go with the Hair Perfector.

“It feels like every customer leaves the store with at least one, if not three, Olaplex products,” she says. “If you have dry, damaged, brittle hair in need of protein again, then your treatments are an absolute must.”

Kazimir explains that the formulation of Olaplex actually repairs and strengthens the hair follicles. While other products sit on the hair follicles, Olaplex actually reaches the core proteins to repair broken bonds (this gives us things like dryness, damage, and frizz). The result is stronger, silkier hair.

“If your hair is badly damaged, you will actually see a difference,” says Kazimir. “When I used it, I saw results within a week. It felt stronger, I didn’t get a break around my hairline, when I blew it out, I didn’t find that much hair left in my brush – it just keeps its integrity. your hair. “

While the entire line of products is pretty incredible, it’s the Olaplex Hair Perfector that really stands out. This hair cream features the same badass bond healing technology that is powerful enough to bring dead ends and dry roots back to life. It’s a pretty straightforward product too. You simply apply the leave-in regimen once a week (2-3 times when your hair really needs help). Then the all-natural ingredients come into play and give broken bonds a little TLC for smoother, healthier hair.

Kazimir says while it works for all hair types, you probably won’t see the same result if your hair is already in good shape. But when that summer heat has left its mark, expect serious results. “Olaplex was created in a way as a lighting service that puts ties back together,” she says. “[If you have] fragile, broken hair, you will see. “

