T he sunny vibrancy of the Leo season is in full swing, but the month of August brings so much more in terms of cosmic events. And many of these cosmic events have random effects on certain signs of the zodiac. Perhaps most notable is the complementary synergy of the themes Leo and Aquarius – the signs are opposites on the zodiac wheel – as the full moon in Aquarius occurs on August 22nd while the sun spends its last day in Leo. “This invites us to share our unique talents so that they can benefit the collective,” says astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care Stephanie Gailing, about the dovetailing between individually oriented Leo and community-oriented Aquarius. This placement, along with other celestial transits, will play a role in determining the astrologically best day of August for each zodiac sign.

“We create for the sake of creation, but in a way that not only makes us feel enlightened, but also makes us feel more connected to others, knowing that we are part of something that is greater than ourselves.” —Stephanie Gailing, astrologer

In general, this year has provided a lot of Aquarian energy with great ideas (it is the emerald green year of the sign with Jupiter, the planet of happiness, staying in the courtyard). But this mood will feel especially poignant with the upcoming Aquarian full moon, as it is the second occurrence in a short window of time; the last full moon on July 23rd was also in Aquarius. “We create for the sake of creation, but in a way that not only makes us feel enlightened, but also makes us feel more connected to others, knowing that we are part of something greater than ourselves,” says Gailing of this Energy.

So when the first insights into a heart-centered project or goal began to emerge around last month’s full moon, this time around you can expect to come to a more advanced understanding of those concepts. Therefore, one could consider the month of August as the ideal time for self-reflection, as summer is coming to an end and autumn (which brings a methodically oriented Virgo season) is just around the corner.

With that in mind, read on for Gailing’s prediction for the astrologically best August day for your zodiac sign.

Below is what day in August is best for your zodiac sign and how to make the most of it:

Aries

Best day: August 18th

Expect a helpful burst of laser Virgo focus, Aries. Your planetary ruler, Mars, and communication-centric Mercury unite on this day in Virgo in your sixth house of work, service and health. “It’s a great day to explore new ways to get in and stay in shape,” says Gailing. And you will find that this day not only wants to be on the go, but also provides clear insights into how or why a particular approach to fitness is beneficial.

Similarly, you may find that certain details about how to do your job more efficiently are shed in relation to the job. “And because that day falls on a Wednesday, it will definitely be a more interesting hump day than usual,” added Gailing.

bull

Best days: August 17th to 21st

Uranus, the planet of disruption and innovation, has been in Taurus since 2018 (and will do so until 2026). But it’s bearish on August 19, and the effects could spread in the days before and after.

For Taurus, this timeframe is a good time to expect the unexpected, says Gailing. And when you do, your adaptability becomes to your advantage. She suggests anticipating some potential changes in your life by making some of the changes yourself: Find and pursue out-of-the-box solutions and you will be rewarded accordingly.

Twins

Best day: August 1st

Right away, Mercury, your planetary ruler, forms a conjunction with the sun in your third house this month, which represents education and your neighborhood or places you are familiar with. As a result, you will feel cerebral, Gemini.

“They are steeped in ideas and keen to learn as much as possible,” says Gailing. But given the strong energy of Mercury and opposition to rigid Saturn on this day too, you should take things slowly and communicate wisely. “That way, you will feel confident in whichever direction your intellect is taking you, and you will have confidence in your sense of authority,” says Gailing.

cancer

Best day: August 22nd

The second full moon in Aquarius will awaken in you, Cancer, feelings of sensitivity and activation as you are ruled by the moon.

“It’s the second of two full moons in the past month that highlighted the money and resource sectors on your chart,” says Gailing. (The last full moon was in your eighth house – that includes sex, birth, and death as well Others Human resources and property; the current full moon is in your second home, which is traditionally the home of personal possessions and money) that you can act alone and when you find it easier to collaborate with others, “she says.

Lion

Best day: August 8th

You’re doing a lot of the glitz and the spotlight this month (it’s your season, after all) but this day is an especially bright day for you. The new moon on this day is in Leo – which means that both the sun and the moon are in Leo. “As a result, you may have an extra dose of boldness and a desire to express yourself,” says Gailing.

Since it is the new moon (or, in general, a time to set new goals) it is wise to outline your intentions with all the audacity you may feel. “Imagine what you want to invite into your life, then consider a new moon-based ritual or affirmation to anchor that manifestation,” says Gailing.

Virgin

Best day: August 11th

Your planetary ruler, Mercury, enters Virgo – which you should basically see as permission to vibrate fully. “You’re in your groove that day,” says Gailing, so lean on what you love. If you’ve felt overlooked or overshadowed in the past few weeks, that will change as your energy moves to the fore of collective consciousness. With anything you pursue – from a new work project to a new hobby – you will find a greater sense of ease in moving forward.

Libra

Best day: August 16

Similar to the mood of Virgo on August 11, yours on August 16 will be shaped by harmony and synchronicity: Your planetary ruler, the beauty-oriented Venus, moves into your sign of Libra where it feels most comfortable. In essence, you feel right on top of the world and most attractive. “You may find that you have an extra dose of joy and grace and that people around you recognize it,” says Gailing. This is the day for a social getaway, a date, or any other experience that you associate with pleasure.

Scorpio

Best day: August 11th

Expect a day of fruitful soul searching, Scorpio. The mystical and psychological Pluto, your modern planetary ruler, forms a harmonious trine to the pleasure and beauty oriented Venus. “It’s going to be a day when you feel inspired to dig deep into love,” says Gailing. “Make sure you have in-depth conversations with friends and family about the things that are really important to you,” she adds, “and see how you can advance your desire for an enriched life.”

protect

Best day: August 19th

At first glance, it might not seem like a heavenly opposition brings good luck, but on this day as Jupiter (your benevolent, happiness-oriented planetary ruler) meets the sun, you feel an urge to expand your identity.

The sun essentially provides radiance, self-confidence and creative energy, which makes this a great day to develop your artistic side, says Gailing: “But remember, you don’t have to Artist to live your life artistically. Let everything you do – be it paint a picture or just set the table – put your own stamp on it. “Just be careful not to overdo the day’s activities as you run the risk of burning yourself out .

Capricorn

Best day: August 23

Success is in the air this day, high profile Capricorn – and let’s face it, we know nothing you enjoy as much as a tangible reward for your hard work. The injection of positivity is thanks to your planetary ruler, the task master Saturn, who forms a harmonious trine to the pleasure-oriented Venus. “No promise that your boss will give you a raise or that your company is having a great day of sales, but it feels like the right energy for work-related success,” says Gailing.

Venus is related to how we feel valued and on this day you are sure to feel valued more than usual, which may also give you a clearer path for your career.

Aquarius

Best days: 17.-21. August

For you, Aquarius, a change in the matter of home is looming. Your current planetary ruler, Uranus, will be stationed in Taurus retrograde on August 19th and will reside in your fourth house, which includes home, family, roots and groundedness. (And you will likely feel the effects of this transit a few days before and after, as is the case with planets in general that are retrograde.)

With Uranus being the broken planet, you might feel a sense of freedom from your family or separation from your roots, but as a naturally opposing person, you might very well enjoy this newfound independence. With your home in particular, this could also be the time to shake things up in terms of design, Gailing adds, maybe changing your decor or rearranging your furniture for a fresh start.

fishes

Best day: August 9th

Relationships and relationship building are in the foreground for you on this day, dreamy Pisces. Cosmically speaking, it brings a poignant contrast between your modern planetary ruler of Neptune (who engages in mystical inclinations and inspiration) and loving Venus – and while oppositions can be challenging, this one provides an opportunity to deepen your connections since Venus is in you live in your seventh house of partnerships. “Think about who in your life is really making you feel seen and heard, and let them know how much you value their presence,” says Gailing. “This gesture of love, even platonic love, is sure to go a long way.”

