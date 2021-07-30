Stand up for better mental health (literally), says new research

The bottom line is that physical activity cannot fully offset the negative effects of sitting for more than eight hours a day. And even if you don’t meet the recommended exercise criteria, reducing the time you sit down can make a huge difference to your mental health.

Azevedo adds that physical activity doesn’t always have to look like a HIIT workout or a run. “Just going for a walk, especially in the country, is really important. Any kind of moderate activity has its benefits, ”she says, adding that recreational activities and gardening can also help both physically and mentally.

If you sit most of the day and it’s taking a toll on your mental health, the good news is that getting up and moving can make a big difference. Whether you’re leaving your desk for a lunch stroll, investing in a standing desk, or setting a timer to get up and stretch throughout the day, your physical and mental health will benefit both.