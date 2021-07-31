Research Says Oral Astaxanthin May Reduce Wrinkles In 6 Weeks *

A quick refresher on astaxanthin: a member of the carotenoid family, astaxanthin is a powerful antioxidant derived from microalgae. When fish (salmon, shrimp, crab, etc.) eat these algae, the astaxanthin gives them a peach-colored pigment. It’s a free radical powerhouse that has been clinically proven to improve skin hydration, increase elasticity, improve skin texture and – here’s the kicker – reduce fine lines and age spots. *

Just take a look at this comprehensive review of astaxanthin for skin health: the data summary explains numerous clinical astaxanthin studies on skin health outcomes. * For example, researchers in a randomized controlled trial of 46 healthy female participants found that those who did Astaxanthin, capsules for six weeks had significantly reduced wrinkle parameters compared to participants who took a placebo pill. *

Another randomized controlled study looked at 65 healthy women and found that participants who took astaxanthin supplements had fewer wrinkles compared to controls after 16 weeks. * Finally, when 30 healthy women took astaxanthin capsules and applied a topical astaxanthin solution for eight weeks, her age spots decreased in size; Not to mention an increase in skin elasticity and an improved skin structure. *

Science jargon aside, thanks to collaborative research on this formidable phytonutrient, we have a pretty good idea of ​​the astaxanthin benefits timeline. Six to 16 weeks seems to be the benchmark for reducing wrinkles; for fading age spots, eight weeks sound like the kicker. * Of course we are all unique, so results and personalized timeframe for this or any other botanical bioactive ingredient may vary, but the entirety of astaxanthin research carries weight.