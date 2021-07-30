Welcome to the Well + Good SHOP. Our editors use their years of expertise to choose products (from skin care to self care and beyond) that you bet you will love. Even better? Articles marked with the Well + Good SHOP logo – like this one – can be placed in the shopping cart without having to leave Well + Good. Have fun shopping! Discover the SHOP

The microwave is a symbol of the ease of cooking. Lighting means you don’t want to spend a leisurely afternoon in the kitchen. No, it means you want your meal asap.

But before you put these precious scraps in the microwave, you should know that not every material can be safely heated this way. If you’re tempted to toss a piece of cold pizza on a paper towel, um, don’t. Any paper could catch fire. Metal, including aluminum foil and porcelain with metallic paint, can also make sparks fly. There are also concerns about heating plastic containers; Unless they are clearly labeled “Microwave Safe”, the heat from the microwave can cause chemicals (especially BPA) from the plastic to get into your food. Not quite the flavor you want.

so what can do you stay in there to zap safely? This is where these microwave-safe dinnerware sets come into play.

Even if you’re just reheating leftovers, you deserve to eat off pretty plates. The meals nourish both the soul and the body. The microwave-safe dinnerware sets put together here prove that you don’t have to limit yourself to plates with Disney characters to heat up and eat food prepared in the microwave. Oh, and they’re all dishwasher safe too – because it’s just not cool to end a self-care moment with dishes.

The 5 microwave-safe dinnerware sets we love right now Photo: Kiste & Fass Crate & Barrel Aspen-Edge Dinnerware – $ 6.00 Classic white dishes really make the food pop – and that’s the star of the show, after all. This set is made of porcelain, yet durable and of course microwave and dishwasher safe. At just $ 6 per item, you can choose how many of each piece will suit your needs without worrying too much about price. Buy now Photo: Aerin Aerin Panama Dinnerware – $ 6.00 If you like the idea of ​​a white dinnerware set, get it small amount less simple, this kit might be right for you. The navy blue and green pattern around the edge adds just enough color without distracting from the food. Buy now Photo: Home Depot Noritake Blue Hammock Stripes Rim Dinnerware – $ 19.00 There is something so reassuring about the blue striped rim of these plates – even more so when you layer the bowls and mugs with the same design. For those who like the stripes but don’t like the blue, know that this set is also available in gray and khaki colors. Buy now Photo: Red Rover Red Rover Bamboo Children’s Plate – $ 13.00 Warming up food for your kids? This set is made from natural bamboo fiber – not plastic – and is sturdy enough to withstand tantrums between meals. Best part? The whole set costs only € 13. Buy now

As you can see, you don’t have to spend a lot of money on cute dishes that will make your leftovers feel a little fancier. Safer (and more environmentally friendly) than paper plates and far more durable than porcelain, you can rely on these pretty serving bowls for everyday use.

