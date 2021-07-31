S. o Many of us love coffee, and that’s not a bad thing. But according to new research, drinking too much coffee can lead to negative costs. A study published in Nutritional Neuroscience found that drinking too much coffee – about six or more cups a day – can affect our brain health and potentially increase our risk of neurological conditions like dementia.

The researchers looked at the coffee habits of 17,702 participants from the UK biobank who had MRIs. The UK Biobank is a huge biomedical database of genetic and health information on half a million people in the UK. From the data, the researchers found that six or more cups of coffee per day correlated with a 53 percent increased risk of dementia.

Since their participants were between 37 and 73 years old, the researchers also measured brain volume as an indicator of decreased brain health. Again, those who habitually drank six or more cups of coffee a day had smaller brains on MRI images captured four to six years after their first exposure. “Brain volume is a rough indicator of physical and structural injuries to the brain,” said Joel Salinas, MD, MBA, assistant professor of neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. The brain naturally atrophies as people get older, but higher levels of atrophy can be expected in people with early signs of neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The study doesn’t explicitly show that coffee consumption leads to brain shrinkage, but the results could be remarkable.

What does this mean for your coffee habits? Coffee has a bad rap, but it’s high in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. There’s even research suggesting compounds in coffee might positively affect proteins in the brain associated with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, said Ajeet Sodhi, MD, neurologist and director of neurocritical care at the California Institute of Neuroscience, previously Well + Good. In short, it’s okay to consume your pick-me-up (in a cup) in moderation.

If you usually drink a cup or two a day, with the occasional coffee high on days when you really need the caffeine, then there is nothing to worry about. This and other research puts your coffee drinking right in the safe zone. Erika Schwartz, Dr. Their advice goes well with this new research, claiming the cutoff is six cups a day.

And while a steady stream of coffee and caffeine can harbor health risks (caffeine can stimulate your nervous system and make anxiety worse), coffee isn’t the main brain health worrying habit, says Dr. Salinas. Our brains depend on healthy habits, such as: For example, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, exercising, and eating a balanced diet. Drinking too much coffee, he says, is often an unproductive substitute for some of these other behaviors. “People often rely too much on caffeine and ignore all these other lifestyle factors that are meant to be used to do our best,” he says. Caffeine is a quick fix when we’re too tired to function, but it can quickly become a crutch.

However, if your occasional coffee roar becomes more frequent, it’s okay to reconsider your daily intake. “Don’t necessarily stop with a cold turkey,” says Dr. Salinas. “I mean, that would give you a headache anyway.” But you may want to take a look at why your coffee habits have become so excessive and adapt so that you can cut back on caffeine and get more sleep, or build your energy with water and exercise instead.

Good brain health habits can be especially important if you’re genetically at risk for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, says Dr. Salinas. For example, if you have a grandmother with dementia, you are not genetically doomed to the same fate. You can lower your risk through healthy habits and cognitively challenging activities like learning a new language, learning to dance, or expanding your reading, says Dr. Salinas. However, it’s important to remember that our brain health is also dependent on social determinants such as structural racism and socio-economic disparities, says Dr. Salinas. “It’s like gaslighting saying that it’s 100 percent in your control,” he says. We have some control over our brain health, of course, but we also live in a bigger world that affects our behavior.

When it comes to coffee, this new research, as well as research before it, points to a potential threshold at which coffee goes from being a delicious and actually healthy drink to a potential nuisance. As with anything else we add to our bodies, moderation is key.

