Welcome to the Well + Good SHOP. Our editors use their years of expertise to choose products (from skin care to self care and beyond) that you bet you will love. Even better? Articles marked with the Well + Good SHOP logo – like this one – can be placed in the shopping cart without having to leave Well + Good. Have fun shopping! Discover the SHOP

Before thinking about your next nail art design, you need to make sure that your foundation is healthy. Nail health is just as important as good nail polish, and it sets the tone of how your nails will look in the short and long term. One way to make sure your nails are healthy and help them grow is to take care of your cuticles. For this reason we have put together the best cuticle oils for optimal nail health.

“Cuticle oil should be massaged into the cuticle, nail bed, and surrounding skin year-round to promote growth,” Rachel James, founder of Pear Nova, previously told Well + Good. You should also make sure to stay hydrated, especially in the warmer months, to get long and strong nails and improve your overall health, says Lexi Suga, nail artist and founder of Notox Nails in Beverly Hills.

Apply some cuticle oil before you start your day, relax, or whenever you notice your nails and cuticles look a little dull. Here are our favorites.

You may find that the shopping on this site is a little different than what you are used to. Never be afraid; we talk to you about it. With the Well + Good SHOP you can now add products to your shopping cart directly from this article page. Just click on a product below and more details will be shown in a new window. Click on “Add to cart” and voila! That’s it! As you read more SHOP items, you can add more products to your shopping cart and see when you’re done (look for the shopping cart icon on the right side of your screen).

similar posts

Buy the best cuticle oils for stronger nails L’Occitane Shea Nail and Cuticle Oil – $ 20.00 We’ll start with the fact that this cuticle oil has over 17,000 likes on Sephora. If that’s not convincing enough, it will help strengthen your nails and soften your cuticles, not to mention that it is meant to extend the length of your manicure. Shopping now Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Oil Pen – $ 24.00 Never worry about dry, dull cuticles again with this on-the-go cuticle oil pen. Similar to Deborah Lippmann’s regular cuticle oil, this one is formulated with jojoba and coconut oils to soften your skin and vitamin E to protect your skin. Shopping now

Would you like to be the first to find out about the latest (and greatest) SHOP product offers, custom collections, discounts and more? Sign up to have the information delivered straight to your inbox.